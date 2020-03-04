RIDE, Community Design teams to hold Community Day

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education and the Community Design teams will host a Community Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Asa Messer Elementary School, 1655 Westminster St., Providence.
The event, RIDE said, is free to attend and will allow the public to offer feedback on school-improvement strategies for the Providence Public School District, now under state control, that the teams have been developing over an 11-week period.
R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and new Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters will offer remarks and presentations on the work done to date by the teams.
The day will be split into two two-hour blocks, a morning block from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon block from 1-3 p.m. Attendees are advised to register online in order to attend.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.