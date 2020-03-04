RIDE, Community Design teams to hold Community Day

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education and the Community Design teams will host a Community Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Asa Messer Elementary School, 1655 Westminster St., Providence.

The event, RIDE said, is free to attend and will allow the public to offer feedback on school-improvement strategies for the Providence Public School District, now under state control, that the teams have been developing over an 11-week period.

R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and new Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters will offer remarks and presentations on the work done to date by the teams.

The day will be split into two two-hour blocks, a morning block from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon block from 1-3 p.m. Attendees are advised to register online in order to attend.

