RIDE develops early-warning system for early dropout intervention

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education released an updated early-warning system that will identify students who are at risk of dropping out of school.

RIDE said the tool, developed via assistance from The Policy Lab at Brown University, will be accessible to educators with access to an internal data portal that will allow them to “take action earlier” and provide more supports to vulnerable students.

RIDE said educators can sort data and risk bands by indicator and student subgroup, and also can search by student name. Data will show not only risk bands for each indicator but also “supportive resources and interventions” that school-support teams may consider using in order to prevent dropouts.

In a statement, R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said the tool will allow those in the field to not only identify at-risk students but ensure all students are “on track to be college and career ready.”

