RIDE Inc. acquires N.J. pressure switch manufacturer

WEST GREENWICH – RIDE Inc., a design manufacturer of power transmission components, sound and shock absorption and fluid film bearing technology, has acquired Pressure Controls Inc., RIDE CEO and President Russell Ide announced.

Pressure Controls, based in Belleville, N.J., has manufactured custom-designed control systems and pressure, vacuum and flow switches since 1966.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, PCI’s New Jersey warehouse operations were relocated to RIDE’s state-of-the-art, 20,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in West Greenwich. PCI was then spun off as its own entity under RIDE’s existing leadership.

In the months leading up to the sale, RIDE’s engineering team traveled to Pressure Controls.

“As a specialist in engineered components, we were looking to expand our capabilities in mechanical components that could be used in many of our current markets,” Ide said. “PCI could readily be merged into our existing offerings and facilities utilizing our strong technical staff and computer capabilities. What also appealed to us was that our team could not only engineer solutions easily, but there was room to improve upon the designs. This growth opportunity was a major contributing factor in the ultimate decision to purchase the company.”

Plans include research and development of new products; expanding the manufacturing footprint with additional equipment; hiring sales representatives, assembly technicians and machinists; and rolling out new branding and marketing initiatives.

Ide also plans to take Pressure Controls from its current ISO 9001:2015 compliant status to becoming certified in 2022.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.