RIDE launches $5M ‘Get the Foam Out’ school environmental improvement program

JOHNSTON – State elected and education officials on Friday launched R.I. Department of Education’s new $5 million “Get the Foam Out” grant program to help local K-12 public schools eliminate Styrofoam waste and reduce their carbon footprint.
The new seven-figure grant program, RIDE says, will help schools best access grants to make investments to comply for the upcoming state Styrofoam ban that will go into effect next year. Also, RIDE says the new program is in line with state laws that require education agencies to conduct a school waste audit every three years and for all elementary and middle school students to be educated annually on litter prevention and recycling awareness.
RIDE says Rhode Island schools use an estimated 11.5 million single-use Styrofoam meal trays each year. When students across the state use these trays and dispose of them, it unnecessarily consumes the Central Landfill’s limited disposal capacity.
“The example we set for our students today determines the world we live in tomorrow. This program will take Styrofoam out of schools and show our students that we care about both our environment and their wellbeing,” Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said in a statement.
RIDE says it will award up to $75,000 to schools that have shown investments into reusable service ware and $10,000 to schools that switch to a composting system. The education agencies will need to match the awards with existing funds, the department says.
Applications will be accepted online through April 1, RIDE says, and additional information on the program can be found on RIDE’s “Get the Foam Out” website
