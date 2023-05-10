RIDE opens registration for All Course Network

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has opened registration for its All Course Network initiative to offer public K-12 students free learning opportunities beyond the traditional school day.

RIDE says courses through this initiative will be offered during the summer and throughout the 2023-24 academic year. The program’s goal, the department says, is to spark creativity, inspire learning and empower students to explore interests and passions through credit- and non-credit-bearing options.

More than 260 courses are being offered through the network, RIDE says. Providers include public and private colleges throughout the state, school districts and youth-development-driven organizations.

RIDE also says that middle and high school students enrolled in the network can also get a head start on postsecondary success by enrolling in dual enrollment, advanced placement, work-based learning and career credential courses.

Applications, which can be found on EnrollRI’s website, are open through June 2.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.