RIDE partners with Hazel Health to enhance mental health services for students

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education and state officials announced Oct. 17 that the department is partnering with California-based telehealth provider Hazel Health to expand remote mental health services to students across Rhode Island.

The department says the new telehealth services will complement the current school- and district-level efforts to provide improved mental health services. RIDE says a recent Clemson University study reviewing Hazel Health found the program “significantly reduced” depression and anxiety symptoms in 75% of students.

RIDE introduced the new partnership as the latest Rhode Island Common Assessment System exam results were released, showing not only low results but some areas trending backward. Among the problems RIDE noted in the results were students struggling with mental health and chronic absenteeism.

“Through this partnership for services, we are seeking to break down barriers to care and building a foundation for healthier students ready to live and thrive,” R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a statement. “This is about giving every student a shot at success, no matter their background.”

