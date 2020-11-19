RIDEM to issue $1M in grants to indoor sports facilities forced closed earlier this month

PROVIDENCE – Indoor sports facilities that were forced to close for a week earlier this month will get some financial assistance, courtesy of the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

The department announced Thursday it has established a $1 million fund capitalized by money from the by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to help owners of indoor sports facilities recover losses when state officials forced them to close their doors between Nov. 2-8 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Grants of up to $35,000 are available per facility, RIDEM said, provided the facilities meet specific criteria.

Along with having to be closed between Nov. 2-8, RIDEM said the facilities must operate as indoor sports venues, such as an indoor ice rink, multi-use sports facility, basketball courts, etc., incurred a minimum $2,000 revenue loss due to the shutdown, and be in good standing with both the R.I. Secretary of State’s office and the R.I. Division of Taxation. RIDEM also said applicants must provide documentation to prove their financial losses.

“Based on our experience in standing up a similar program to help commercial fishermen who endured COVID-related losses earlier this fall, we are ready to help owners of indoor sports venues starting today and encourage eligible businesses to apply for funding now,” RIDEM Director Janet Coit said in a statement.

Venue owners can apply for the funding through the RIDEM’s website and applications are due Nov. 28. Grant awards will be announced Dec. 4, RIDEM said, and distributed throughout the month.

Public-education institutions and municipal-owned facilities are not eligible for the funding.

