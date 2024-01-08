RIDE’s school ratings still show mixed results; Providence school ratings mostly unchanged

By
-
CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL in Providence saw its Star Rating drop in 2023 from 4 stars to 2, according to new data from the R.I. Department of Education. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL
CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL in Providence saw its star rating drop in 2023 from 4 stars to 2, according to new data from the R.I. Department of Education. / COURTESY CLASSICAL HIGH SCHOOL

PROVIDENCE – While more K-12 public schools across Rhode Island achieved 5-star status in 2023, the school accountability and improvement results released by the R.I. Department of Education released back on Jan. 5 still show roughly a 50-50 spit on schools that are performing at a high level and schools that are not. Additionally, the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display