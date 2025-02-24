RIDOH recommends good health habits to reduce flu and norovirus cases

PROVIDENCE – More than 900 people have been hospitalized with the flu, the most since the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Between Dec. 1, 2024, and Feb. 18, 2025, Rhode Island has had 74 confirmed or suspected cases of norovirus.

Norovirus, often known as the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug,” causes vomiting and diarrhea and spreads quickly. It can make people sick for one to two days. People become infected by consuming contaminated food or drinks, touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their mouth, or if an infected person prepares food. People can also get norovirus after a sick person vomited in a public place because tiny drops can spray through the air.

“The flu is a very serious virus that can send someone to the hospital, and norovirus can be dangerous for some people too,” said Director of Health Dr. Jerry Larkin. “Both viruses spread easily. However, by taking a few simple preventive steps, you can help keep yourself and those around you safe. These steps are especially important for people who are at higher risk due to underlying medical conditions or pregnancy, as well as younger children and older adults.”

The health department recommends taking the following steps to prevent the flu and other respiratory viruses:

Everyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot and updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Stay home and away from others until symptoms are getting better for 24 hours and you are fever-free without medication for 24 hours.

Wash your hands throughout the day.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

The health department recommends the following steps for preventing norovirus:

Wash your hands carefully; hand sanitizer alone doesn’t work well against norovirus.

Stay home if you are sick, and for two days after symptoms stop.

Immediately clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces after vomiting or diarrhea.

Don’t prepare food while infected. Those with norovirus shouldn’t prepare food for others while they have symptoms, and for three days after they recover.

While flu and norovirus levels are high, the state’s COVID-19 rate has been falling since early January, according to the health department.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.