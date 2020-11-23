RIDOH, RIPIN partner to offer workshops for caregivers

PROVIDENCE – A new virtual workshop series aims to help caregivers in Rhode Island deal with stress and other challenges that come with caring for a loved one with a chronic condition or disability.

Offered by the R.I. Department of Health and the Rhode Island Parent Information Network, the Powerful Tools for Caregivers group workshops meet once a week on Zoom for six weeks.

New sessions are beginning on Nov. 24 and 25.

Led by certified peer leaders, workshop topics include ways to recognize and reduce stress for caregivers, communication during challenging circumstances and decisions that caregivers are called upon to make.

Workshops will also afford participants access to resources designed to support both caregivers and those being cared for.

For more information, call the Community Health Network at 401-432-7217 or visit www.ripin.org/chn.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.