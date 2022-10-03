RIDOT celebrates reopening of Cottrell Bridge in Westerly

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Transportation along with state, federal and local officials celebrated the reopening of the Cottrell Bridge in Westerly Monday.

The $5.5 million bridge replacement project allowed workers to replace the structurally deficient bridge, which connects Route 78 to Route 1, using corrosion-resistant, fiber-reinforced polymer tub girders instead of steel beams. This accelerated the construction, enabling the work to be completed in three months instead of a full construction season.

“Along rural roads in Rhode Island like this one, closing a bridge is a big deal given the distances people need to travel to get around it,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said in a statement. “That’s why we’re so grateful for the diligent work of the men and women on RIDOT’s team that fast-tracked this work and reopened this road in very short order.”

With the reopening, the 8-ton weight limit has been removed from the bridge, which carries approximately 4,300 vehicles per day.

Funding for the bridge repair came from RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act.

“This is another example of RIDOT meeting the needs of the community, employing innovative bridge construction methods to replace this bridge as quickly as possible and provide a safe, modern bridge that will serve Westerly for decades to come,” RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said in a statement.