Riemer & Braunstein Expands Tax Credit/Community Development Finance Team with the Hiring of Michelle Fonseca

BOSTON–Riemer & Braunstein LLP, a law firm specializing in the representation of financial institutions, life insurance companies, and debt funds in real estate and commercial transactions, announced that Michelle Ruberto Fonseca has joined the firm as a partner in the firm’s Tax Credit/Community Development Finance group, a national leader in this practice area. Michelle will be working with the team led by Jeff Gaulin, Patrick Cronin, and John Kelley.

Michelle has more than 30 years of experience representing investors, syndicators, lenders, developers, non-profit organizations, public agencies, business entities and individuals in historic rehabilitation, affordable housing, community redevelopment and community revitalization projects. Michelle has focused on transactions involving federal and state historic tax credits, low-income housing tax credits and other tax incentive programs. Michelle will also work with the firm’s Real Estate Finance practice given her extensive experience in commercial real estate lending and community development banking.

“We are very excited to add such a highly regarded and experienced practitioner to our team,” said Jeff Gaulin, one of the leaders of the Tax Credit group, adding, “My colleagues and I have worked with Michelle for many years and we know that she will expand and enhance our practice, and be an integral part of the firm’s culture.”

“This is another step in the firm’s commitment to the Tax Credit practice area,” said Kevin Lyons, managing partner of Riemer & Braunstein. Lyons added, “We have the experience and skilled practitioners to provide representation in the tax credit practice to our real estate finance and debt fund clients across our national platform.”

- Advertisement -

Michelle is passionate about her community service and non-profit activities. Among other positions, Michelle has served for more than 20 years as a member of the Board of Directors of Women’s Development Corporation, a Providence-based non-profit leader in the design, development, construction and management of affordable housing for families, seniors and special populations, with approximately 750 units in its portfolio.

About Riemer & Braunstein LLP

Riemer & Braunstein LLP was established in Boston in 1933. It expanded to New York City in 2004, Chicago in 2006, Miami in 2019, and Newport Beach, California in 2021. The firm is well known for its commercial finance practice, including real estate finance, commercial lending, tax credit investments, and loan restructuring.

Contacts

Jeffrey D. Gaulin, Esquire

Riemer & Braunstein LLP

jgaulin@riemerlaw.com

https://www.riemerlaw.com

