RIFC Corner Kicks: Finishing touches on stadium to wrap up by July, Byrne says

By
-
CONSTRUCTION CREWS are seen doing final finish work underneath Centreville Bank Stadium's grandstand. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE

(Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.) PAWTUCKET – Even though area soccer fans have begun flocking to Centreville Bank Stadium since

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Meet Amgen Women Leaders in Science

Join us for an enlightening forum featuring Alli Ferguson and Satpal Kundra, two distinguished women…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display