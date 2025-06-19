RIFC Corner Kicks: Finishing touches on stadium to wrap up by July, Byrne says

(Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)
PAWTUCKET – Even though area soccer fans have begun flocking to Centreville Bank Stadium since the venue’s doors official opened in early May, final minor construction is still taking place at the stadium to help get the Tidewater Landing centerpiece over the finish line by next month.
Construction crews were recently seen at the 10,500-seat stadium mostly installing new stationary signage on both the north and south ends of the venue. That signage includes advertisements and, most notably, Rhode Island FC’s 2024 United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference champions banner.
Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne recently told Providence Business News that the final work being done even after a building – or in this case, a stadium – opens is very typical for a construction project. He also noted that the temporary halt in the stadium’s construction
back in the summer of 2023 did not cause delays in putting the final touches on the venue.
“Any project, whether it’s a stadium or office building or house, there’s a time period where we go through a punch list making sure everything is built to specifications,” Byrne said. “We’re just touching up walls and areas we weren’t able to get over the finish line, or necessarily needed to get over the finish line.”
[caption id="attachment_498167" align="alignright" width="402"]
LANDSCAPING WORK along Centreville Bank Stadium's switchback walkway near the venue's north end was recently completed. / PBN PHOTO / JAMES BESSETTE[/caption]
Landscaping around the stadium’s perimeter, including along the switchback walkway on the venue’s north end was also recently completed, Byrne said. Also on the northeast end of Centreville Bank Stadium is unfinished “shell space,” where Byrne said was deliberately set up that way to attract any future development or business.
Byrne said the shell space was used as a VIP area during Rhode Island FC’s home opener on May 3. However, any other possible use for that space that is adjacent to the riverwalk remains to be seen.
“We may use it as other things as we go through the season,” Byrne said. “Hopefully we can have a business that comes in. Maybe someone brings a restaurant in or we can make a club out of that.”
Byrne said the finish work on the stadium should be completed by July. Along with installing signage, Byrne said the last work includes some understructure needing to be installed, replacing doors that got damaged during construction and additional paintwork.
Then the next major piece to the overall Tidewater Landing development will be the mixed-use buildings around the stadium and pedestrian bridge. Fortuitous Partners Managing Partner and Director of Development Dan Krober previously told PBN those elements will be constructed through a “rolling process
.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.
- Current team record (wins-losses-draws): 4-6-3, 15 points; 6th place of 12 in USL Championship Eastern Conference
- Result of previous match: Rhode Island FC 2, North Carolina FC 1 (from Saturday; inaugural home win at Centreville Bank Stadium)
- Next match: June 21, vs. Sacramento Republic FC at Centreville Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.