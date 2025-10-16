RIFC Corner Kicks: It’s been a Breeze since airline landed on club’s jerseys

Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

(Editor’s note: This is the 23rd and final installment in a weekly series spotlighting Rhode Island FC and Centreville Bank Stadium from a business perspective throughout the 2025 United Soccer League Championship season. To read past stories in this series, click here.)

PAWTUCKET – Since the Utah-based budget airliner touched down in Rhode Island in 2023, Breeze Airways has significantly invested in all things Ocean State beyond just sending residents to desired destinations. Such efforts include the airliner establishing a hub at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport and committing to increase its workforce here.

But then Breeze two years ago doubled down on its commitment to the nation’s smallest state by finding another landing spot for itself: On Rhode Island FC’s jerseys. The airliner in December 2023 announced a multiyear deal for it to be the local soccer club’s front-of-jersey sponsor.

While Rhode Island FC has also secured jersey logo sponsorships with Centreville Bank and Rhode Island Energy, the front-of-jersey logo is the most lucrative given its prominent visibility during soccer matches. Also, Rhode Island FC officials at the time told Providence Business News that a multiyear deal for a front-of-jersey sponsorship is atypical since most agreements for such agreements are done on a year-to-year basis.

Breeze also sponsors the jersey fronts for the Pittsburgh Riveters SC of the United Soccer League W League for women, as well. It is still unknown how much Breeze is paying for the front-of-jersey rights as Rhode Island FC has repeatedly declined to share with PBN any of its financial details with team sponsors, citing confidentiality.

[caption id="attachment_507647" align="alignleft" width="231"]RHODE ISLAND FC’S mascot, Chip, meets with travelers flying on Breeze Airways at Rhode Island TF Green International Airport in Warwick. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FC[/caption]

But since Breeze’s logo began appearing all throughout Rhode Island FC’s matches both at Bryant University and, now, Centreville Bank Stadium, that exposure has become somewhat profitable for the airliner. Breeze Chief Commercial Officer Lukas Johnson told PBN that the company’s awareness and brand metrics have “all gone up and trended positively” within Rhode Island over the last couple of years. Some part of that, he says, is being part of sponsoring with Rhode Island FC.

“[The soccer club has] been a great partner for local community events with us,” Johnson said. “We’ve been really pleased with the sponsorship.”

Breeze-sponsored in-game promotions at Centreville Bank Stadium also has helped the airliner increase its brand awareness as well, said Ryne Williams, Breeze’s communications specialist. Along with sponsoring a seat-upgrade promotion for fans at the stadium, Breeze also sponsors a unique T-shirt toss where a free flight voucher is hidden inside one shirt for a lucky fan to potentially snag.

“We’ve done quite a bit [of promotions] between this season and last season,” Williams said. “These are all efforts on our part to spread that brand awareness … as we continue to grow in Providence.”

Centreville Bank Stadium has been named the “Best New or Renovated Venue” by industry-leading magazine SportsTravel.

Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne in front of an audience accepted the award Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, before 500 sports-event industry professionals from around the country.

“This recognition is a testament to the vision, dedication and tireless efforts of our entire team,” Byrne said. “We are incredibly grateful to our industry peers and our community for their support and votes. Centreville Bank Stadium is proud to offer a world-class venue that unites the community and creates unforgettable experiences at every event we host.”

The SportsTravel editors cited Rhode Island’s only soccer-specific stadium’s successes as the reason for its nomination, including a sold-out debut game that drew 10,700 fans, and being one of the most sustainable venues in the country. Centreville Bank Stadium partnered with Rhode Island Energy to build a sports venue that is 100% electric, featuring all-LED lighting, advanced stormwater management and energy efficiency programs.

Since opening its doors on May 3 Centreville Bank Stadium has also hosted a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against an MLS club, an international friendly featuring Nicaragua and Puerto Rico, Women’s Elite Rugby and the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship.

Current team record (wins-losses-draws): 10-11-7, 37 points; seventh place of 12 in USL Championship Eastern Conference

Result of previous match: Rhode Island FC 5, Tampa Bay Rowdies 0 (from Oct. 11)

Next match: Rhode Island FC vs. North Carolina FC, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

James Bessette is a contributing writer and former PBN special projects editor. You may follow him on X at @James_Bessette.