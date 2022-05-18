RIMA to celebrate 25 years, promote networking at annual meeting

WARWICK – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association will celebrate its 25th anniversary with speakers and networking opportunities at its fourth annual Breakfast and Meeting at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick next week.
The event, which will run from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on May 24, will feature speakers Gov. Daniel J. McKee, ThomasNet President Shawn Fitzgerald and Pioneer Service Inc. CEO, President and co-owner Aneesa Muthana.
In addition to the speaking program, the Breakfast and Meeting provides space for networking, and for “manufacturers to discuss their issues with other like-minded companies,” RIMA states.
Businesses also have the option of sponsoring a table to promote their products.
The event, described by RIMA as its biggest of the year, typically attracts more than 450 attendees, and has sold out in previous years.
Admission price is $70 for members, $85 for nonmembers and $700 for a table of 10. Those interested may register on the RIMA website.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.
