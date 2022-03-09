RIMA workshop features robots, 3D innovation with Axis New England, R&D Technologies

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, in conjunction with Polaris MEP, will present a workshop called “Time to Think Outside of the Box” on March 15.

The session will feature technologies by Axis New England and R&D Technologies.

Axis New England will discuss the use of robots and cobots, or collaborative robots, on the shop floor, while R&D Technologies will discuss the use and capabilities of 3D printing.

“With current labor shortage issues, we urge you to attend these presentations to begin the first steps in becoming educated on these topics,” the manufacturers association said in a statement.

The workshop will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m., with check-in and networking taking place from 7:30 to 8:30; welcome and breakfast from 8:30 to 9; and the event presentations from Axis New England and R&D Technologies from 9 to 11.

The workshop is free for association members and $25 for nonmembers. It will be held at the Providence Marriott Downtown at 1 Orms St. in Providence.

Registration can be made here.

