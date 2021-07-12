RIMI earns 7 awards for marketing, social media campaigns

WARWICK – Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. has received seven regional and national awards for social media, marketing and special event campaigns conducted during 2020.

RIMI earned triple honors from the Bell Ringer Awards program, which highlights outstanding public relations work across New England. The awards were announced in June.

The imaging center was also recognized four times by the Healthcare Advertising Awards, a national program, at the end of April.

“RIMI is proud once again to be recognized for our team’s dedicated work in championing the well-being of Rhode Islanders,” said Dana Alexander Nolfe, chief marketing officer. “Our seven Bell Ringer and Healthcare Advertising Award honors validate our efforts and, most importantly, their positive impact on our communities.”

Rhode Island Medical Imaging brought home a gold Bell Ringer award and a bronze Healthcare Advertising award for its October Breast Cancer Awareness marketing campaign and a silver Bell Ringer award and a Healthcare Advertising merit recognition for “Rhode Island Medical Imaging Grows with Social Media.”

Its “Stand up to Cancer” collaboration with the Providence College men’s basketball team earned a bronze Bell Ringer award and a silver Healthcare Advertising award.

RIMI’s mural at the University of Rhode Island was recognized with gold status by the Healthcare awards.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards received more than 4,400 entries for 2020, according to its website.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.