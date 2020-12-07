RIMI earns lung cancer screening recognition from national organization

WARWICK – Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. has been named a Lung Cancer Screening Center of Excellence by the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, a national nonprofit.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging is the sole recipient of the designation in Rhode Island.

Centers that have earned the honor comply with best practices developed by organizations, including the American College of Radiology, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program.

“RIMI’s top priority is caring for our patients with the most-advanced practices within our field,” said Siobhain Sullivan, chief operating officer of clinical operations at Rhode Island Medical Imaging. “This includes our specially trained radiologists and our use of the latest equipment and processes. We are honored to be recognized by the GO2 Foundation for our efforts and to be the first to represent our state in this designation nationally.”

More than 680 centers across the country have earned the designation.

According to the American Lung Association, about 920 people in Rhode Island will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.