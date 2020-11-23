RIMI raises $3.5K for breast cancer program

WARWICK – Rhode Island Medical Imaging has donated $3,500 to the Rhode Island chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer program.

Both staff and patients chipped in to raise the money during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Pink Fridays at RIMI, radiologists and other staff members made a donation to dress down, and the organization sold pink face masks designed in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month as well as pink dressing robes at several of its breast imaging locations.

“We are proud to support opportunities and organizations throughout our state, including The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, to provide Rhode Islanders with awareness, resources and support to help fight and overcome breast cancer,” said Dana Alexander Nolfe, chief marketing officer at RIMI.

Also in October, RIMI made a $10,000 in-kind donation to the Rhode Island Department of Health’s Women’s Cancer Screening Program.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.