RIMI scholarship supports RIC medical imaging students

PROVIDENCE – A new scholarship funded by Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. will help support medical imaging students at Rhode Island College.

The $25,000 Rhode Island Medical Imaging Endowed Scholarship awards $2,000 for each fall semester at RIC.

Eligible students must be full time, maintain a 3.0 grade point average, participate in community service and write an essay on why they are pursuing a medical imaging career.

Rhode Island College students majoring in medical imaging have the option of entering the Lifespan School of Medical Imaging program, which offers four-year degrees in specialized fields, including diagnostic medical sonography, magnetic resonance imaging, radiologic technology, and RT computed tomography.

Each year, about 50 RIC students enter the Lifespan Corp. program, going on to work at RIMI, Lifespan, or other providers in Rhode Island and across the country.

“RIMI has long been a supporter of the local Rhode Island health care community, its innovative care and its growing workforce,” said Dr. John A. Pezzullo, president of Rhode Island Medical Imaging. “We are proud to partner with Rhode Island College to launch this scholarship fund and to continue to champion its talented students, our next generation of technologists.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.