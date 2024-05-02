RIPEC: General Assembly needs to pare spending growth

THE RHODE ISLAND Public Expenditure Council released a new analysis on Gov. Daniel J. McKee's fiscal 2025 budget proposal, urging the General Assembly to curtail spending in the face of declining revenue growth and rising expenditure costs.

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Expenditure Council urges the General Assembly to show fiscal restraint as the state faces looming deficits that could exceed a quarter-billion dollars by 2027. In its analysis of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s $13.68 billion fiscal year 2025 budget proposal released Thursday, RIPEC anticipates an opening surplus of $195.9 million for

