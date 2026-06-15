RIPEC: landlords, renters and businesses increasingly footing local governments

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A NEW ANALYSIS RELEASED MONDAY BY the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council found that Rhode Island cities and towns have been shifting the municipal tax burden onto property taxpayers.

PROVIDENCE – Following several years of modest growth, Rhode Island cities and towns are rapidly shifting more of their tax burdens to property taxpayers, hamstringing economic growth and widening the disparity between taxpayer classes, according to a new analysis released Monday by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. In fiscal year 2026 the statewide municipal

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