RIPEC: Medicaid spending on the rise despite enrollment decline

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STATE SPENDING ON MEDICAID IS PROJECTED to outpace revenues three-fold, according to the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

PROVIDENCE – Already representing over one-third of the budget, state spending on Medicaid remains on an unsustainable trajectory, projected to increase nearly three times faster than revenues over the next four years, according to an analysis released Thursday by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. Already among the highest in the country, RIPEC says state

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