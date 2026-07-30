RIPEC: Medicaid spending on the rise despite enrollment decline

PROVIDENCE – Already representing over one-third of the budget, state spending on Medicaid remains on an unsustainable trajectory, projected to increase nearly three times faster than revenues over the next four years, according to an analysis
released Thursday by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.
Already among the highest in the country, RIPEC says state general revenue spending on the critical safety net program – the single largest expenditure in state government-is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 6% between fiscal years 2027 through 2031, “far outpacing” expected annual state revenue growth of 2.2%.
These rising costs are driven by Rhode Island's expansive eligibility criteria and broad optional adult benefits, according to RIPEC, who said the program now serves nearly three in ten Rhode Islanders, the 10th highest nationally and highest among all New England states.
The current system makes it difficult to determine how more than 80% of state general revenue funds are spent because the money flows through private managed care organizations, said RIPEC CEO and president Michael DiBiase, who urged policymakers to "alter the trajectory of Medicaid spending before it overwhelms state finances and crowds out other essential public services."
Meanwhile, new federal eligibility rules projected to disenroll more than 30,000 Rhode Island residents won't help curb the spending curve, as Medicaid expenditures are heavily concentrated on high-need populations such as the elderly and adults with disabilities, who represent 16% of enrollees but make up almost half of total spending.
Services for these populations are projected to jump by 41.1% and 42%, respectively.
Despite the accelerated spending, medical access remains constrained. RIPEC ran an appointment booking simulation that showed success rates below 20% for primary care, pediatrics and outpatient behavioral health.
In addition to expanding high-quality private-sector jobs and modernizing network standards to expand real-world access, RIPEC recommends policymakers control the overall trajectory of Medicaid spending by strengthening existing program integrity efforts, public transparency, and oversight of managed care.
“Sustaining a strong Medicaid safety net requires fiscal discipline,” DiBiase said. “By controlling spending growth, improving transparency, and expanding economic opportunity, state leaders can ensure that Medicaid remains financially sound and capable of delivering accessible care for the Rhode Islanders who need it most.”
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com