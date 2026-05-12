RIPEC: Millionaires tax ‘unwise’ given domestic migration trends

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A NEW ANALYSIS RELEASED TUESDAY BY the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council argues the proposed millionaires tax risks accelerating so-called outmigration of high-income earners.

PROVIDENCE – The proposal to increase Rhode Island’s top income tax rate may accelerate outmigration and weaken the state’s economic competitiveness, according to an analysis released Tuesday from the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council. Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s fiscal year 2027 budget proposal includes hiking the top income tax rate from 5.99% to 8.99% on

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