RIPIN is pleased to announce that Deborah Masland has been named Associate Director of Programs and Services. Deborah will oversee all programmatic activity at RIPIN, ensuring that programs meet deliverables, operate effectively, and work together to best meet the needs of the community.

Deborah brings twenty years’ experience to her new role, having first joined RIPIN in 2003. She has a bachelor’s degree from Barrington College in Pennsylvania and is a Certified Community Health Worker.