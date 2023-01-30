RIPIN names Nancy Silva Senior Director of Health Initiatives

RIPIN is pleased to announce that Nancy Silva has been promoted to the role of Senior Director of Health Initiatives. Nancy will continue to oversee RIPIN’s partnerships with the Rhode Island Department of Health, including RIPIN’s Community Health Network program and RIDOH’s Community Health Worker (CHW) workforce initiatives.

Nancy brings 16 years’ experience to her new role, having first joined RIPIN in 2007. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Bryant University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Fitchburg State University.