RIPPLE EFFECTS: As Narragansett Bay gets cleaner, economic outcomes remain murky

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Talk to anyone who lives in Rhode Island, and it’s likely they could tell you a story connected to Narragansett Bay, says Mike Jarbeau, “baykeeper” for Save The Bay Inc. If not the bay itself, at least one of its many tributaries extending like a web across significant portions of the state. The stories often…