RIPTA CEO Avedisian submits resignation letter; board to act on it April 16

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Public Transit Authority CEO Scott Avedisian on Thursday submitted to Gov. Daniel J. McKee his resignation letter from the authority, however the authority's board of directors will act on the letter in a public meeting April 16. In his formal letter requesting termination of his contract, Avedisian wrote of his regret the agency's accomplishments "were being overshadowed by recent events" RIPTA board Chairperson and R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. announced the decision after a lengthy executive session to discuss Avedisian's status with RIPTA. The meeting, Alviti said, included "terms of separation" of the contract Avedisian has with the authority. Alviti also said RIPTA did receive a copy of Avedisian's resignation letter prior to Thursday's meeting. However, he said April 16 is the earliest the RIPTA board can act on whether or not to formally accept Avedisian's resignation, citing state public meeting laws. RIPTA spokesperson Kristy Perry Raposa declined to comment on Avedisian's resignation letter, citing the board meeting scheduled for April 16 at which time members may vote on whether to accept it. This latest development follows executive calls for Avedisian to step down after he pled not guilty to leaving the scene of a fender bender on March 27. The incident occurred on March 27 at about 6:15 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Post Road in Warwick. According to court records obtained by WPRI-TV CBS 12, Avedisian rear-ended the car in front of him with his RIPTA-issued black Ford SUV. Avedisian drove off after telling the driver to pull over into the parking lot and wait, according to the court filings. Avedisian was also cited for failing to report the crash to police. Avedisian pleaded not guilty during a brief hearing at Kent County Court, where he was arraigned on one count of the misdemeanor charge. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and his next court date is scheduled for April 25. Avedisian refused to answer questions after his court appearance. He also did not attend Thursday's executive session meeting with the RIPTA board, Alviti said. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha confirmed to WPRI on April 1 that his office will be handling the prosecution because there was a conflict with the solicitor in this case. On March 29, a WPRI photographer captured video of a Warwick police officer taking measurements and photographs of the RIPTA vehicle parked in the driveway of Avedisian’s home. (UPDATE: Adds text from Avedisian resignation letter in 2nd paragraph, adds RIPTA comment in 5th paragraph.) PBN staff writers James Bessette and Christopher Allen contributed to this story.