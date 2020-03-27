RIPTA slated to receive roughly $105M from federal relief bill

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority will receive approximately $104.6 million from the federal government as part of its $2 trillion deal being considered by Congress to address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Friday.

The sum is approximately 2.5 times what RIPTA typically receives from the federal government annually and the funds will be used for basic operations. The funds require no state match.

“This isn’t a windfall; it is needed funding to help keep buses and trains running and ensure they are safe, clean and will continue to be there for Rhode Islanders who rely on public transportation,” said Reed. “I fought to include these funds because I know how essential reliable public transit is to people, our communities and our economy.”

The money is part of a $25 billion provision for public transit operators nationwide. The funds are separate from the $1.25 billion that the state is receiving as part of the deal.

- Advertisement -

“The importance of this funding and Sen. Reed’s action cannot be overstated,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO. “Every day during this public health crisis we see how vital our service is to getting people to jobs at critical places such as our hospitals and nursing homes. At the same time our revenues are declining, we are also incurring more costs as our utility workers are working long hours every day and night to perform intensified cleaning and sanitation of our vehicles and facilities.”