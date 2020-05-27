RIPTA to receive $5M in federal funds for electric-bus acquisitions

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority will receive $5.1 million in federal funds to help purchase 15 battery-electric buses, Sen. Jack Reed announced Wednesday.

The buses will replace 15 diesel-powered busses.

The buses are expected to be acquired and in service by 2022.

“RIPTA is committed to building a green fleet and this grant is a tremendous assist as we work toward our goal,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s CEO.

The funds come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration Low or No Emission Bus Program.

“I’m pleased to deliver this federal funding to help RIPTA enhance its fleet and provide Rhode Islanders with a quieter, cleaner, smoother, and healthier ride,” said Reed. “This federal funding will help the state save money while improving public transportation services and it will help RIPTA continue along the path toward a cleaner energy future by replacing older diesel buses with newer, cleaner, more efficient models.”

The grant money, which required a state match, will also be funded by a portion of the $14.4 million the state earned from the Volkswagen settlement in 2015 related to emissions.

Reed’s office said RIPTA operates roughly 250 fixed-route vehicles, including 62 hybrid vehicles.