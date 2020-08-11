RIPTA to receive $8.9M for fuel-efficient buses

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Public Transit Authority will receive $8.9 million in federal funds to help the state replace 17 high-mileage busses with more-fuel-efficient models, as well as make improvements to bus facilities, the state’s Democratic congressional delegation announced on Tuesday.

The disbursement was overseen by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration and will be used in addition to state money.

“This … is a major investment in the modernization of RIPTA’s fleet,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse in a statement. “The addition of 17 new fuel-efficient buses will provide a more reliable and pleasant experience for riders, and reduce harmful air pollution for everyone.”

The procurement process of new buses will begin “almost immediately,” with production expected to begin in fall 2021 and delivery expected in spring 2023.

- Advertisement -

“Maintaining our fleet of 220-plus buses is essential in our being able to deliver safe and reliable service to the public,” RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian stated. “Also, the ongoing replacement of RIPTA’s fleet supports the economy, both locally and nationally, by promoting U.S. manufacturing, and making sure that RIPTA passengers have access to employment centers throughout Rhode Island.”