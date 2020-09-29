RIPUC approves National Grid’s proposed winter electricity rates

WARWICK – National Grid Rhode Island customers will see their monthly electricity bills increase by roughly 10% beginning Oct. 1, according to new rates approved by the R.I. Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday.
The approved residential rate of 10.37 cents per kilowatt hours would translate to a 10%, or $10.78, increase, in monthly bills based on average use, according to National Grid.
The residential “winter rate” last year averaged $10.96 per kilowatt hour.
Commercial and industrial customers in the state would see their bills increase between 6% and 11% depending on their size and usage based on an average proposed fixed-price of 9.33 cents per kilowatt hour. Residential and commercial rates will remain locked through March 2021. The industrial rates last through December.
Prices typically increase in the winter due to the constraint on natural gas pipelines, National Grid said in its application.
The commission’s unanimous approval came after a short discussion in which members acknowledged the economic and financial hardship posed by raising rates, particularly in a pandemic. However, its decision cannot be based upon economic circumstances, but instead on whether the proposal meets standard requirements, Commissioner Abigail Anthony said.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
