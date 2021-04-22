RISCPA Launches FREE CPA Assistance to COVID-impacted Rhode Island Small Businesses

Rhode Island Society of CPAs (RISCPA) has launched a new program in partnership with Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to provide free CPA assistance to Rhode Island small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Business owners will receive help preparing financial reports to complete applications for U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and forgiveness provisions as well as Rhode Island grant relief programs. “We are proud to partner with Governor McKee and Rhode Island Commerce Corporation to be the first state in the country to offer small businesses unprecedented free CPA assistance”, said Melissa Travis, President and CEO, Rhode Island Society of CPAs. “Helping the state’s small businesses secure these funds is critical to their survival; many are leaving money on the table because they don’t realize they are eligible for these programs.”

Businesses must be headquartered in Rhode Island and eligibility includes sole proprietors and self-employed individuals from every industry in all 39 cities and towns. The program will allow Rhode Island’s very small businesses to take advantage of available funding by helping them navigate financial reporting requirements. RISCPA is also offering free training on ZOOM through the program to help businesses expand their online presence along with guidance on resources and support available to them. For more information, email covid@riscpa.org

www.riscpa.org