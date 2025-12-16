Rite-Solutions acquired by Virginia-based Arcfield

RITE-SOLUTIONS Inc. in Middletown, an engineering and information technology company, was acquired on Tuesday by Virginia-based Arcfield.
MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc., an engineering and information technology company, was acquired on Tuesday by Virginia-based aerospace defense contractor Arcfield. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Representatives from both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.   Rite-Solutions employs 370 people locally, according to Providence Business News’ 2025 Book of Lists.  Arcfield, a privately held

