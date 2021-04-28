Rite-Solutions awarded $23.5M contract to support NUWC

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc. has been awarded a five-year $23.5 million information technology contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, the company announced Wednesday.

The contract will see the company supporting NUWC’s activity chief information officer/Information Technology Division, which is responsible for managing and maintaining the NUWC Division Newport’s voice and data computer networks, the company said.

“We are thrilled that NUWC chose to renew the contract with us,” said Dennis McLaughlin, CEO and president at Rite-Solutions. “While we are rapidly expanding into new technologies that give the [U.S.] Navy an information advantage, IT services and security remain a critical component of what we offer.”

