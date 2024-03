Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc., an engineering and information technology company, has been awarded a $60.7 million, five-year contract to support the Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s Activity Chief Information Officer/Information Technology division. Rite-Solutions will support the NUWC headquarters in Newport, as well as NUWC locations in Connecticut, Virginia, Florida and the Bahamas. Services will include software engineering,

MIDDLETOWN –

Rite-Solutions Inc.

, an engineering and information technology company, has been awarded a

$60.7 million, five-year contract to support

the

Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s Activity Chief Information Officer/Information Technology division.

Rite-Solutions will support

the NUWC headquarters in Newport, as well as NUWC locations in Connecticut, Virginia, Florida and the Bahamas. Services will include

software engineering, system administration, cybersecurity, client support services/help desk, Navy Marine Corps Intranet support, IT governance and application portfolio management support.

“Cybersecurity touches every one of these areas,” said Rocky Reeves, Rite-Solutions senior vice president and director of IT Services. “This was a major reason Rite-Solutions won the contract. Many of our employees have degrees in cybersecurity or computer science, as well as security and operating system certifications.”

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s Activity Chief Information Officer /Information Technology division is responsible for strategic planning, operations, maintenance, and compliance of the center’s IT systems and infrastructure. More than half of the personnel supporting this contract must meet the Navy’s strict cybersecurity workforce requirements, according to the release.

Rite-Solutions is the prime contractor on the project and will work with subcontractors, including SAIC, McLaughlin Research Corp. and Mikel.