Rite-Solutions awarded new task order contract to support U.S. Navy manpower management system

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc., an engineering and information technology company, has been awarded a new task order under the Rapid Product Development and Sustainment Multiple Award Contract by the My Navy HR IT Solutions Office under the Department of the Navy.
According to Rite-Solutions, the order has a Period of Performance of one year, with four additional option years, and a value of up to $7 million.
Rite-Solutions will support the Total Force Manpower Management System, which has a user base of 2,200 recruiters and military personnel who maintain manpower data for 9,718 activities and annually complete 1.2 million transactions in the system, according to a news release.
The Middletown company will handle system design, development, cybersecurity, testing and enhancements, upgrades and integration with other applications.
“We may also help the Navy move the system to the cloud, eventually,” said Andrew Thibaudeau, program management office director for Navy business systems at Rite-Solutions, in a statement.
The TFMMS systems are located in New Orleans. Work will be performed remotely at the Rite-Solutions facility in Middletown, and at the New Orleans facility as needed.
“With contracts like TFMMS, we are expanding our business into new areas,” said Rite-Solutions CEO and President Dennis McLaughlin in a statement. “The people and processes that earned us a strong reputation in combat systems are having the same success in the defense business systems space.”
Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.
