Rite-Solutions awarded new task order contract to support U.S. Navy manpower management system

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions Inc., an engineering and information technology company, has been awarded a new task order under the Rapid Product Development and Sustainment Multiple Award Contract by the My Navy HR IT Solutions Office under the Department of the Navy.

According to Rite-Solutions, the order has a Period of Performance of one year, with four additional option years, and a value of up to $7 million.

Rite-Solutions will support the Total Force Manpower Management System, which has a user base of 2,200 recruiters and military personnel who maintain manpower data for 9,718 activities and annually complete 1.2 million transactions in the system, according to a news release.

The Middletown company will handle system design, development, cybersecurity, testing and enhancements, upgrades and integration with other applications.

- Advertisement -

“We may also help the Navy move the system to the cloud, eventually,” said Andrew Thibaudeau, program management office director for Navy business systems at Rite-Solutions, in a statement.

The TFMMS systems are located in New Orleans. Work will be performed remotely at the Rite-Solutions facility in Middletown, and at the New Orleans facility as needed.

“With contracts like TFMMS, we are expanding our business into new areas,” said Rite-Solutions CEO and President Dennis McLaughlin in a statement. “The people and processes that earned us a strong reputation in combat systems are having the same success in the defense business systems space.”

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.