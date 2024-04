Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

MIDDLETOWN –

Rite-Solutions Inc.

, an engineering and information technology company, was awarded its highest-ever naval contract Friday, an $88.6 million, three-year deal to support the Naval Undersea Warfare Center’s

Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department

.

“This is a milestone for the company,” says Joe Marino, Rite-Solutions CEO and cofounder. “We are proud that NUWC Code 34 has entrusted Rite-Solutions with this critically important program.”

As the prime contractor, working with 13 subcontractors, Rite-Solutions will provide engineering and technical expertise to improve existing imaging and electromagnetic warfare systems and develop new systems and capabilities, the Middletown company said.

The company will also perform design, development, testing, analysis, integration and installation services for new imaging and electromagnetic warfare systems, as well as the maintenance, troubleshooting, repair, upgrade and modernization of legacy systems.

“We are honored to further our work supporting the US Navy in the I&EW area” said Laura Deady, senior vice president of engineering services at Rite-Solutions. “Rite-Solutions will continue to utilize our expertise to support Code 34 and appreciate all our hardworking personnel and subcontractors for their support and dedication to excellence.”