Rite-Solutions selected for $74M U.S. Navy undersea weapons contract

MIDDLETOWN – Rite-Solutions was recently selected as one of 17 companies that will participate in a five-year, $73.7 million contract to help the U.S. Navy develop future generations of its Undersea Weapons Family of Systems, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center announced April 20.

The contract will develop core technologies in 12 functional areas such as payloads, propulsion, power storage and conversion, vehicle control, and command and control.

In a statement, Rite-Solutions CEO and President Dennis McLaughlin said the company was awarded two functional areas “where we have outstanding core capabilities,” including software development, and modeling and simulation.

“NUWC is taking a best-of-breed approach to acquiring technologies that will enable them to develop, build and support these complex systems,” said Mike Coffey, Rite-Solutions executive vice president, in a statement. “They will integrate and test the different technologies in the prototype phases of weapons development, which will establish the blueprints for future production.”

