RITIN chair discusses effectiveness of industry partnerships at global expo

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network Chairman Michael Woody moderated a panel discussion at the Industrial Fabrics Association International Expo held in Nashville, Tenn., in November.

Woody discussed the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network and how its partnerships among industry, academic and government entities have helped form opportunities for Rhode Island textile companies.

Other expo presenters included Clare King, president of Propel LLC; Mary Johnson, manager of 401 Tech Bridge and the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network; and Christian Cowan, chief operating officer of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation and executive director of 401 Tech Bridge.

Some of 401 Tech Bridge’s successful collaborations have been with the University of Rhode Island, R.I. Commerce Corp. and the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, with piloting of workforce programming and responding to the need for personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woody is CEO of Trans-Tex LLC in Cranston, which manufactures narrow web dye sublimination products such as lanyards, key fobs and dog leashes.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.