Rob Brill named Cox Communcations’ Market Leader in Rhode Island and Connecticut

Cox Communications is excited to announce Rob Brill as the new market leader for the company’s Rhode Island and Connecticut markets. In this role, Brill will oversee Cox’s operations in both states, continuing its commitment to enhancing the customer experience, supporting local employees, and driving strategic growth within the region.

Brill’s leadership journey with Cox spans over three decades. He began his career with Cox in 1992 as an installation technician and has held leadership positions in field services, customer care as well as Cox Business. Most recently, Brill served as market leader for Cox’s Ohio Market, where he was an influential voice for local employees and customers. Brill is also deeply committed to community service and sustainability.