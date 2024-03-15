Robotic startup blazing new trail for fire planning

When Erin Linebarger and her partner first entered the XPRIZE Rainforest competition, she was planning on developing robotics that fly just below the rainforest’s treetops to get a better understanding of the variety of living things in the environment. It was around six months into this five-year competition when Linebarger says her team decided to drop out and pivot its focus to developing similar technology for prescribed fire planning with the startup she co-founded, Robotics 88 Inc. Through Robotics 88, Linebarger says she and co-founder Tyler Lane are developing self-operating drones that will help land managers with prescribed fire planning. Specifically, the drones will be able to fly on their own below a forest’s subcanopy level and collect data about the forest environment such as how wet the ground is and what kind of vegetation there is, which is difficult to do with a regular ­satellite. “Burn planning is only as good as the data available,” Linebarger said. Plumes of smoke lingering among treetops are usually cause for alarm, but Linebarger says prescribed fires are actually important for the health of the forest’s ecosystem. This is because prescribed fires are carefully controlled and remove dead and possibly harmful vegetation, which makes it more difficult for wildfires to spread and allows for new growth. Linebarger says she didn’t know much about prescribed fires until a few years ago, but as she learned more about how essential it is for the environment, her passion grew. “Fire is a keystone ecological process,” Linebarger said. “It’s good for the environment, but we want to do it on our own terms.” Though developing the technology and drone has been challenging since the team had to start from scratch, Linebarger says she is optimistic about their latest prototype. She said the drone is equipped with technology so it can fly on its own and make decisions about how to navigate the forests, but for now a person still controls it from the ground to stay in line with Federal Aviation Administration ­regulations. Now Linebarger says the Robotics 88 team is planning to begin pilot testing alongside burn planners. In the pilot test, Linebarger says they will visit the prescribed burn site one month before the burn is scheduled and use the drone to gather the data needed to predict the fire’s behavior. Then, once it’s time for the burn, they will return to the site and use the drone to conduct thermal mapping to see how the fire behaves in real time and compare the results to their predictions. Assisting with prescribed fire planning is currently the sole focus of Robotics 88, but Linebarger says the technology can also be used for other purposes such as helping homeowner insurance risk assessments in areas that are prone to wildfires.Erin Linebarger and Tyler LaneRobotics startup47 Wood Ave., Suite 2, BarringtonFour2021WND