Robotic startup blazing new trail for fire planning

By
-
TEST FLIGHT: Erin Linebarger flies a prototype robotic drone in Newport. The drone was developed by Robotics 88 Inc., the company she co-founded with Tyler Lane to assist with prescribed fire planning, which involves controlled burns to remove dead and harmful vegetation to prevent the spread of wildfires and allow for new growth. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
TEST FLIGHT: Erin Linebarger flies a prototype robotic drone in Newport. The drone was developed by Robotics 88 Inc., the company she co-founded with Tyler Lane to assist with prescribed fire planning, which involves controlled burns to remove dead and harmful vegetation to prevent the spread of wildfires and allow for new growth. PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

When Erin Linebarger and her partner first entered the XPRIZE Rainforest competition, she was planning on developing robotics that fly just below the rainforest’s treetops to get a better understanding of the variety of living things in the environment. It was around six months into this five-year competition when Linebarger says her team decided to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display