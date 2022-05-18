Robots & Pencils joins forces with LunaYou to help improve maternal health

PROVIDENCE – Digital solutions firm Robots & Pencils in Cleveland, Ohio, has announced its ongoing partnership with LunaYou, a maternal well-being program of the Business Innovation Factory, based in Providence.

The partnership, now underway, will continue to expand and modernize LunaYou’s digital program to serve its members with solutions for pregnancy-related needs, according to news release. LunaYou’s customized web platform supports women of color through pregnancy and three months postpartum. Technology tools allow them to track blood pressure, sleep and physical activity. Members can also access a journal to record notes and doctor appointments, and a forum to connect with a LunaYou community of other mothers.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maternal mortality statistics for 2020, the U.S. maternal mortality rate was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, with 861 known deaths due to maternal causes. Black women are three times more likely to die in childbirth than white women, and Hispanic women saw the largest increase in mortality rate (44%) over a one-year period, according to Robots & Pencils.

LunaYou has more than 250 women of color in its well-being program, with an average of more than 30 new enrollments each month.

“Being a part of something such as LunaYou has been an amazing experience,” Tracey Zimmerman, CEO and president of Robots & Pencils, said in a statement. “We want to use technology for good and as a tool to solve societal issues, and working with the great, caring team at LunaYou has given us this opportunity.”

LunaYou is raising funds for its enrollment process, with a goal of $200,000. Learn more here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.