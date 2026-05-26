Rockland Trust expands Providence investment management presence

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust is expanding its Providence-based investment management operations, continuing to grow its wealth management footprint in Rhode Island.

As part of that expansion, the Massachusetts-based bank’s Investment Management Group appointed Palmira G. Azevedo as vice president and relationship manager at its Providence office, the bank announced May 18.

Azevedo will oversee investment account administration and support clients with financial planning, wealth management and estate planning services.

She brings nearly 35 years of experience in the financial services industry across the Greater Providence area. She most recently served as a senior wealth adviser at Washington Trust Wealth Management, and previously held roles at Capital Wealth Management, TD Wealth, RBS Citizens and Fleet National Bank.

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Azevedo is a graduate of Roger Williams University.

The appointment reflects Rockland Trust’s continued expansion in Providence and its focus on strengthening investment management services in the Rhode Island market, the bank said.

Rockland Trust has numerous branch locations in Bristol County, Mass., and operates a commercial lending center and investment office in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.