Rockland Trust names Stephen Gogolak chief marketing officer

PROVIDENCE – Rockland Trust has appointed Stephen Gogolak as executive vice president and chief marketing officer, the bank announced April 27.

Gogolak succeeds Alastair Ironside, who is retiring after more than 40 years in banking, including the past six years at Rockland Trust. Gogolak will serve on the bank’s executive leadership team and report to CEO and President Jeffrey Tengel.

Gogolak most recently served as senior vice president and senior director of digital banking at First Citizens Bank, where he led customer acquisition, engagement and experience initiatives for more than 1 million clients.

Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Silicon Valley Bank and Boston Private, focusing on marketing strategy, digital banking and customer experience.

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“Steve brings a thoughtful, disciplined approach to building brands and driving growth,” Tengel said in a statement. “His ability to connect marketing, data, and technology to enhance customer experience will be important as we continue to deepen relationships with those we serve.”

Gogolak said he plans to build on the bank’s existing marketing strategy and customer engagement efforts.

“I’m excited to join Rockland Trust, an organization with a deep commitment to the customers and communities it serves,” he said. “I look forward to building upon the bank’s strong momentum by shaping marketing strategies that reflect that commitment.”

Gogolak holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and film from Bowdoin College and lives in Dedham, Mass., with his family.

Rockland Trust has numerous branch locations in Bristol County, Mass., and operates a commercial lending center and investment office in Providence.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.