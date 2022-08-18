Rockwell DuMoulin home in South Kingstown sells for $1.66M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A midcentury modern home designed by a famed architect recently sold for $1.66 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal.

The 1,752-square-foot property at 2358 Post Road was built in 1940 by renowned New York architect Rockwell DuMoulin, and it was featured in the magazine Progressive Architecture, previously known as Pencil Points, according to Mott & Chase. DuMoulin was also later known for his roles as professor and chairperson of the architecture department at the Rhode Island School of Design from 1972 to 1978.

The one-story ranch contains three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a carport, along with a separate 415-square-foot cottage apartment house, built in 1950 with its own half-bathroom and outdoor shower, according to Mott & Chase.

The property spans 9 acres of land, the grounds featuring stone walls and a pond, bordering a land trust created for wilderness preservation, the real estate firm said.

The main house, with a combination wood and stone exterior, features a recently renovated kitchen, a large living room with a stone fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows, Mott & Chace said. The house also comes with a 250-square-foot wooden deck, and an unfinished basement, according to property records kept by the town.

The residential property was last valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2022 as being worth $436,300, according to an online database maintained by the town.

According to a copy of the warranty deed, the home was sold by Kimberly Haxton and Charles Dougiello, of New York, to Matthew Frey and Melissa Gibson.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.