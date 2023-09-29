Roger Wheeler State Beach gets $3.1M for new boardwalk

NARRAGANSETT – The U.S. National Park service has approved $3.1 million to build a new boardwalk and other upgrades to the Roger Wheeler State Beach, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Thursday.

The funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund will be used toward construction of 600 feet of boardwalk with guardrails supported by a new concrete retaining wall extending from each side of the existing beach pavilion.

“Sand Hill Cove is a popular spot for families and this new boardwalk will make it even more accessible and welcoming,” Reed said. “This is a very family-oriented place and the boardwalk will be a welcome addition that makes getting to and from the beach a little easier for everyone.”

The new boardwalk will replace existing stairs. When completed, the project will improve Americans with Disabilities Act mandated accessibility and increase visitor safety for all beachgoers.

Located on the ocean side of Narragansett, near Galilee, and protected from Block Island Sound by an extensive breakwater barrier, Sand Hill Cove is known for its gentle surf, playground and modern beach pavilion with a kid-friendly environmental education area.

“Our beaches and parks are essential to our economy, community, public health and wellness.” Reed said.