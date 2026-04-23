Roger Williams School of Law receives historic $4M gift to establish new program

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ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY School of Law received a historic $4 million gift from lawyer Mark Mandell to establish the Mandell Trial Advocacy Center. / COURTESY ROGER WILLIAMS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF LAW

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University School of Law has received an historic $4M gift to establish a a permanent trial advocacy program, the school announced Thursday. The Mandell Trial Advocacy Center will be designed to train law students and practicing attorneys through a structured blend of academic instruction and hands-on experience, made possible by the

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