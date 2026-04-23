Roger Williams School of Law receives historic $4M gift to establish new program

BRISTOL – Roger Williams University School of Law has received an historic $4M gift to establish a a permanent trial advocacy program, the school announced Thursday.
The Mandell Trial Advocacy Center will be designed to train law students and practicing attorneys through a structured blend of academic instruction and hands-on experience, made possible by the gift from trial attorney Mark Mandell.
Mandell previously donated $250,000
to RWU Law in March 2022 to establish the Mandell-Boisclair Justice Scholarship Fund which provides endowed scholarships to law school students and those who are intending to practice public interest law. Along with his quarter-million-dollar gift, Mandell pledged up to an additional $250,000 to match other individual donations made to the fund until 2027.
“RWU Law has been an important part of my professional life for years,” Mandell said. “This gift is meant to be an investment in them. Through the Mandell Trial Advocacy Center, we are hopefully creating a permanent platform of excellence that will strengthen the civil justice system in Rhode Island and beyond for generations to come.”
The Mandell Trial Advocacy Center will serve as a comprehensive educational pathway aimed at preparing trial advocates through coursework, controlled simulations, selective participation in advocacy competitions and engagement with experienced legal practitioners. The law school said the center is intended to provide sustained, practice-focused training grounded in professional values and ethical judgment.
“The Mandell Trial Advocacy Center positions RWU Law at the forefront of legal education by offering a methodology-driven, values-centered program that is unique in the United States,” said Gregory Bowman, dean of the law school. “Mark’s renowned 'Case Framing’ model will serve as the basis for the Center’s programming and ensure that our graduates possess the strategic clarity and ethical judgment required to excel as changemakers in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.”
The Case Framing model, developed by Mandell, will serve as the foundation for the center’s curriculum and instructional approach. In addition to classroom-based learning, the center will incorporate simulated trial environments, support advocacy teams and competitions, and invite practitioners to participate in national programming and instruction.
Beyond serving law students, the center will also offer training opportunities for active attorneys seeking to refine their trial advocacy skills. The programming will include continuing legal education offerings aligned with the Case Framing methodology, expanding the center’s reach beyond the university community.
To establish and operate the center, RWU Law plans to appoint a director of trial advocacy programs, create essential administrative and program infrastructure, and develop curriculum materials. The center will also provide scholarships and other funding intended to reduce financial barriers and increase access for students.
Oversight of the center will be provided by an independent board composed of members of the bench and bar. Mandell will serve as chair of the oversight board and as a founding advisor, helping guide the center’s quality, professional relevance and long-term strategic direction.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.