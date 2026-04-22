Roger Williams University president to retire in May

Updated at 11:48 a.m.

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ROGER WILLIAMS University president Ioannis Miaoulis will retire at the end of the academic year on May 31. / PBN FILE PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

PROVIDENCE – Ioannis Miaoulis, who has been Roger Williams University president since 2019, will retire at the end of the academic year on May 31.  “This decision comes from a deeply personal place. I believe it is best for my well-being and, just as importantly, best for the university,” Miaoulis said in a statement. “This is the

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