Roger Williams University president to retire in May
Updated at 11:48 a.m.
TOPICS
Updated at 11:48 a.m.
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Cross Insurance is strengthening its presence in Rhode Island with its new Providence office, a…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
Roger Williams spokesperson Kelly Brinza told Providence Business News Tuesday that there is no immediate timeline established for a presidential search.
The Board of Trustees’ immediate priority is to ensure that we enter a period of stability for the university, Brines said. “The board will thoughtfully engage the campus, gather input from key stakeholders, and communicate clearly about the university’s readiness and plans for the next permanent president.”“We are grateful for President Miaoulis’ dedication to Roger Williams University and the many contributions he has made over the past seven years,” said Heather N. Boujoulian, RWU board chair. “He has helped strengthen the university’s academic foundation, expand its impact in the community, and position RWU for continued success. On behalf of the board, we thank President Miaoulis for his service and wish him the very best in this next chapter.” During Miaoulis' tenure, RWU expanded experiential learning opportunities, strengthened its presence in Providence and advanced initiatives across law, justice and public service, the university said. He also helped secure $20 million in 2022, the largest gift in university history, to rename RWU's School of Architecture, Art and Historic Preservation. It is now known as the Cummings School of Architecture. However, Miaoulis drew the ire of the university’s unions when he announced plan in November that required most RWU employees to take a one-week unpaid furlough to help the school close a $3.5 million budget shortfall. In December, 200 members of the Roger Williams University faculty, professional support staff, and facilities unions submitted a petition urging the board of trustees to invoke its authority and stop the furlough plan. The petition described the furlough plan as unlawful, unfair and unnecessary. “Over the course of my seven years as president, not every decision has been met with agreement, and at times, there have been moments of tension," Miaoulis said in an email to the university community on Tuesday obtained by RWU student newspaper The Hawks' Herald. “I have always respected the dedication and commitment of our community members, even when perspectives differed. “A university should be a place where ideas are tested and debated, and I believe those moments, however difficult, came from a shared love for our institution and a desire to move us forward. Our willingness to engage in hard conversations, even when we disagree, speaks to a shared commitment to doing what is best for our students and RWU’s future,” Miaoulis said. (UPDATE: Comment from RWU spokesperson added in 4th and 5th paragraphs.)