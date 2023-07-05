Roger Williams University professor receives Fulbright scholarship

BRISTOL – Kamille Gentles-Peart, a communication studies professor at Roger Williams University, has been named a Fulbright scholar by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Scholarship Board, the university announced.

RWU says Gentles-Peart received the scholarship so she can continue her research on how Black women engage with and survive attitudes and practices surrounding curvy Black female bodies in “postcolonial” Caribbean countries.

In the upcoming academic year, Gentles-Peart will explore ways in which race, gender, nationality and body aesthetics influence Black women’s lives in Trinidad and Tobago, RWU said.

The university said Gentles-Peart will specifically examine how Black women navigate conflicting discourses of a lingering colonial legacy favoring Eurocentric body ideals and the Afro Caribbean celebration of Black female bodies.

Gentles-Peart is the 10th RWU faculty member to be named a Fulbright scholar or a Fulbright visiting scholar, the university said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.